Woman feels betrayed; she paid for her BF for a year while he was secretly filthy rich. AITA?

'AITAH for being upset that my boyfriend lied about being rich?'

Puzzleheaded-Emu6861

My boyfriend and I just had our 1 year anniversary and his 'present' for me was telling me he lied to me for a whole year and he is actually pretty wealthy.

Originally, he told me he was working as a financial assistant at a small accounting firm and his job was to collect and prepare documents for the accountants. He complained about the pay and said he is thinking about going back to school and becoming an accountant himself, but he probably won't be able to afford it.