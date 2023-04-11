GF furious with BF for telling his 'boring' parents that her Irish family are 'drunks'.

Everyone's family is different, and sometimes that will cause whiplash when meeting your partner's fam for the first time.

When a young man expressed his surprise at the cultural differences to his own family, he really upset his girlfriend, who found it judgmental and unnecessary. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for wanting an apology from my boyfriend and more after he made my family seem like drunks to his parents?"

u/Hot_Touch3482 writes:

22F my boyfriend came by our family party for Easter yesterday. We are your stereotypical large irish family that does enjoy drinking when we get together. Nobody gets sloshed but people are anticipating a pretty good time when we all get together.

My bf’s family is almost the opposite. There’s rarely alcohol at his family events and if there is it’s usually like a glass of wine that someone may have and that’s it. It doesn’t matter to me. I can have fun drinking and not drinking.