Boyfriend’s creepy obsession with her ex destroys their two-year relationship.' UPDATED

Then a week later he had another hangout with my ex and his friends where he proceeded to very loudly tell them how I was so insecure, and I was trying to tell him who he could speak to. My ex and Luke had to tell him to stop which he didn’t like at all.

I should’ve just broken up with him at this point, but I was stupid and still clinging to the hope of my boyfriend going back to how he was. After this happened, my boyfriend was constantly making jabs at my ex and Luke but then he would still contact them and pretend to be friends with them.