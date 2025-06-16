'My boyfriend planned a road trip with me and his three friends. I have been uninvited.' UPDATED

Nothing more was said about it until today when I happened to glance at his screen and saw that they had made a group chat and were talking about it. I also saw his friend's gf was messaging in it.

I asked him why she was in it if she's not going. He got defensive and instantly turned his screen away from me. I asked him why he did that and he said it's a private conversation - I then asked if I could look through the messages.

I found out that she is still invited and it's just me who's been uninvited. I would understand it if she was one of his friends, but she's actually not. In fact, I haven't heard him say one nice word about her.