BF remorseless after refusing seat next to GF on plane. 'I just wanted a break.'

Oftentimes, the internet will moan about the entitled people who demand that other passengers move around to accommodate their loved ones. But in this case, a woman found a person willing to switch seats with her boyfriend without a hitch. The problem? Her boyfriend refused. He took to Reddit:

"AITA for not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with my girlfriend?"

My (M21) girlfriend (F21) and I just got done with finals so we decided to take a trip to Ohio for a few days.

We live on the west coast so it’s like a 4 hour flight. We got done with our trip and were coming back home by plane. When we woke up she was immediately angry because I accidentally pushed her off the bed lol.