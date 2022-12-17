BF remorseless after refusing seat next to GF on plane. 'I just wanted a break.'

Oftentimes, the internet will moan about the entitled people who demand that other passengers move around to accommodate their loved ones. But in this case, a woman found a person willing to switch seats with her boyfriend without a hitch. The problem? Her boyfriend refused. He took to Reddit:
My (M21) girlfriend (F21) and I just got done with finals so we decided to take a trip to Ohio for a few days.
We live on the west coast so it’s like a 4 hour flight. We got done with our trip and were coming back home by plane. When we woke up she was immediately angry because I accidentally pushed her off the bed lol.
Then she started finding things to complain about. I suggested we get the free breakfast with our hotel instead of going to some coffee shop and when we went she kept complaining about how the coffee is weak and she needs another one.