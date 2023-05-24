Woman refuses to split dinner bill with BF after he ruins her Instagram photos. AITA?

'AITA for refusing to pay for my boyfriend's food after he ruined my food photos?'

I have an Instagram account dedicated to photos and short videos of food from local restaurants in my city. I don't turn meals into a whole photoshoot production when I go out, but I like to snap a few photos of everything as it comes out.

I've got about 1000 followers. It's just a hobby for me but I have made friends with some other bloggers and we like to go out and get pics together and try new restaurants.

I prefer doing this with my foodie girls because my boyfriend HATES it, and will go out of his way to take a big bite of food or mess up his plate with his fork before I can snap any pics, and he rolls his eyes when I take pics of my own food so I pretty much stopped bothering when we went out together.