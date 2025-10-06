'My boyfriend serenaded his coworker. AITA?' UPDATED

After it was done my friends were like "holy cow, are you okay with that?" But obviously I wasn't going to do anything right then. After we got out of the pool my boyfriend and the girl and a couple other people got in.

I looked over and she was sitting on his shoulders with her legs wrapped around his neck, and I also saw her doing the thing that you would do with a kid where you hold them on your lap and they push off your legs and you throw them (hope that makes sense).