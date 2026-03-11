'My boyfriend wants me to ask permission to turn when driving. Am I wrong?' UPDATED

We sat in the car arguing for almost an hour. I ended up really pissed off, as well, and he said SOMETHING about his boundary, and so I ended up saying "well my boundary is not being an abuse victim" which was a mistake. He started screaming about who was I talking to, who told me that, which made me say "do you think I don't have any of my own thoughts?"

He got out of the car and slammed the door saying I don't love him and want to ruin his reputation, that I don't care about anything but myself. Usually he wants me to chase after him, but I had the ick so severely at this point that I just called his bluff and left. I turned off my phone and drove to our apartment.