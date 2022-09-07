Woman asks if she was wrong to blow up at boyfriend for not disciplining his dog.

Hi friends, I had a weird conflict with my boyfriend of about 5 months (first big fight) and I honestly don't know how to react, if I'm in the wrong, or what to do next. I truly don't know if I'm over-reacting or if I'm being manipulated. It revolves around our pets, of all things.
I (36f) have a small, middle aged dog and I work from home so I spend all day every day with him. My bf (34m) has a huge 1 year old dog. He works in a medical field and is never home. He basically outsources the care of this dog to a dog sitter; the dog is with the sitter much more than he's with my bf. Bf is on call, dog is with the sitter for multiple days.
Bf is working, dog is with the sitter. Bf wants to sleep well, dog is with the sitter overnight. Bf wants to do something social, dog is with the sitter. I honestly don't know why he thinks this is okay.