Woman asks if she was wrong to blow up at boyfriend for not disciplining his dog.

"Had a weird conflict with boyfriend about his dog and I'm having trouble understanding why it became so contentious. Am I an over-protective dog owner?"

Hi friends, I had a weird conflict with my boyfriend of about 5 months (first big fight) and I honestly don't know how to react, if I'm in the wrong, or what to do next. I truly don't know if I'm over-reacting or if I'm being manipulated. It revolves around our pets, of all things.

The back story:

I (36f) have a small, middle aged dog and I work from home so I spend all day every day with him. My bf (34m) has a huge 1 year old dog. He works in a medical field and is never home. He basically outsources the care of this dog to a dog sitter; the dog is with the sitter much more than he's with my bf. Bf is on call, dog is with the sitter for multiple days.