'I’m tired of my boyfriend's ex being a ghost in our relationship.' UPDATED 3X

I don’t have many girlfriends to vent about this to so why not try the internet? I want to try to get as many details as I can and try to keep things in order but I apologize if it’s all over the place. I’m just fuming right now about this situation.
I have been with my (29F) bf (32M) for 4 years. He dated this one woman (who is 10 years older than him) for 6 years, about 3 or 4 years before we met/dated. My bf’s name is Aaron, and he has an older brother, Nate. Nate recently got married to Cassie.
Cassie and my bf’s ex, Cate, have been long time best friends. Nate and Cassie met through Cat while my bf and her were together. Cate has a daughter (NOT my bf’s biological kid). For a few years though, Aaron and Cate lived together so he obviously had a good relationship with her daughter.
I posted a story a few months ago about running into her daughter while our families were celebrating Mother’s day and how uncomfortable that was because my bf’s mother refused to really say who she was to my mom. My mom was just curious and kept pushing who she was and I knew immediately. Very weird situation.
Cate is constantly brought up in random situations. I’ve learned to just deal with it. I can’t help that my bf and her dated for some time and she still has a friendship with Cassie. It’s annoying, but it is what it is. In the 4 years I have surprisingly been able to avoid running into her.
Even though she’s a yoga instructor at my gym, and Cassie constantly tries to get us to go to her end of the summer party but my family does a vacation every year around that time. So I’ve just never gone.
This has caused Cassie to get pretty upset with me, but idc. Cassie is now pregnant and due in August. Her baby shower is this coming Sunday. Every single woman in my bf’s family, including his mother, has made a comment “understanding if I didn’t show up” because they know Cate will be there.
Just a couple days ago, Aaron’s cousin made a comment to Aaron saying “The baby shower is coming up.. Is Dani going? .. Won’t that be weird?” Then proceeded to say how she likes me better and that Cate is all about herself.
I am so tired of her being compared to me. I’m so tired of her having a relationship with everyone in his life. I’m tired of everyone in the family making it “weird”. He has a past, who cares? She’s around.. okay? Aaron and I have been together FOUR YEARS.
They have been broken up SIX OR SEVEN YEARS. It’s so frustrating. On top of all of this, part of me truly believes that Cassie has been dying to get Cate and I in the same room. I think she wants the interaction to happen. Cassie and I have had not the best relationship. She tried warning me about Aaron. She told Aaron after meeting me once that she didn’t like me.
I don’t know what to do here. Why am I made to feel like the outsider? I bet no one is saying how weird it will be for HER. What do I do here? How do I handle this when none of these comments are made to me.
My bf obviously tells them that there is no reason for it to be weird and that I’m fine with it, but how do I make this stop? I’m sorry if this felt all over the place with info/details but I’m just so so tired of dealing with this.
It is entirely up to your BF to shut his family down, EVERY SINGLE TIME they compare you and the EX. Then it is up to him to put consequences in place if they don’t stop. He needs to care more about your feelings than anyone else’s.
Yup, and if he doesn't do this he's showing you how little he cares about your feelings and the sanctity of the relationship. And, you need to act on that, just the same.
It's sounds like it's peripheral and happening when he isn't around. It's hard to squash something said by someone else when you aren't there to defend them.
So, I was asked to give an update after my original post that I posted a few days ago regarding my (29F) bf (32M) ex being a ghost in our relationship. Thank you to everyone who gave their advice. I appreciated it all.
So the baby shower was yesterday and I thought about posting but I was so frustrated yesterday I didn’t want it to be a rage post. There was no crazy petty confrontation or drama. There actually isn’t anything huge to really report but I have officially met Cate.
It was Cassies baby shower and her sister had actually ended up going into labor yesterday morning so everyone was more concerned with that than anything else. I showed up about a half hour early to help my bf’s mom incase she needed it. It was just my bf’s mom and Cate there when I showed up. Also her current bf.
She immediately introduced herself and I started helping anyway I could. She was very kind. As people started showing up though she made a comment saying “oh i should introduce myself” to everyone who showed up.
My bf’s aunt showed up and they hugged and chatted a bit, along with Aaron’s cousin. It felt so strange to watch them all interact. She still very much has a good relationship with them all. I didn’t let that get to me.
We had a couple more interactions where she complimented my outfit and made small talk about the food but I didn’t let the conversation go on long. I stayed at a table with all of my bf’s family. (His mom, his mom’s friends, his aunt, cousin etc.) I felt her eyes on me most of the day. Her daughter was there, too.
For some reason it stuck out to me again that my bf’s mom was talking to her friend about Cate and her daughter and the colleges she got into. But all of his mom’s friends were mostly chatting to me about the house my bf and I are building. One of them had even said “wow the _(last name) boys really know how to pick beautiful women”.
It was just something nice to hear in that really odd situation. However I guess she would be included in that in some capacity. I got home and my bf had asked me how it went because his mom mentioned her and I chatting.
I crashed out on him. For some reason it just hit me that this woman is not going anywhere and I have absolutely no control of that. If we have kids down the road, one day she will most likely meet them and for some reason that bothers me.
The family views her in a positive light, when she was about 30/31 and dated my bf at 20/21. I know some people struggled with that math in my original post. But they had to have broken up when he was 26.
He dated someone between the two of us and then I met him when he was 28 turning 29. Her current bf is 8 years younger, too. I know it’s kinda irrelevant but I’m so annoyed at this situation. I’ll be seeing her again before the end of summer at Cassie’s party.
I’m going once and never going again, lol. I think I’m allowed to not want to be around her. My bf feels the same. We both know we can’t do anything about the rest of the family having a relationship with her but from here on out we don’t want to hear about her or have contact.
I know quite a bit about my bf and Cates relationship. I think she corrupted him in so many ways. I want so badly to tell his mother all the things i know so she understands exactly what kind of person she is. But at the end of the day, she got the boy and I got the man.
Honestly it feels like Cassie wants Cate to be her SIL instead of you. This isn’t over but it’s still weird.
Common_Doughnut6462 (OP)
“this isn’t over” ugh that’s what i’m afraid of. Cassie and her sister got pregnant like the same week. They live on the same street and are both besties with Cate. They’d love if my bf and Cate got back together and they could all be SILs.
Cassie and Nate use to be the only two who would come over for family dinners and now her sister comes everytime. Which i guess in a way my bfs parents are still family but when they come all they do is talk about being pregnant and im just kinda excluded. It’s such a complicated and odd dynamic. It just feels like Cassie wants to push me out.
You won and your BF won. You won each other. It’s fantastic he has your back on this. Otherwise you would be miserable in this relationship. Now time to set boundaries with his family. They can’t have their cake and eat it too. They invite. He asks (not you). Is ex coming too?
Then it’s no we have plans to see your family. If it’s Xmas. Whatever time she’s visiting you guys pick a different time slot. They’ll start caring when the grandkids start arriving. But you have to start now. With the boundaries.
Absolutely this, OP! You’re in a solid relationship with someone who chose you and continues to choose you. That’s what matters. His family’s nostalgia or ties to the past don’t have to dictate your present. Set the boundaries early and firmly, because otherwise you’ll keep feeling like you’re in someone else's shadow. You’re not, you’re the main character now.
There might be a better subreddit to post this to but idk! I don’t have girl friends to talk to about this so i’m just going to post about it. My bf and I went on vacation a couple weeks ago and he already told me he asked my dad if he could ask me.
Last Friday was my birthday and i really thought he’d do it then but he didn’t. He didn’t get me a birthday gift either. No card. No flowers. Which is not normal for him. Today he told me, after i vent about work, to get a mani/pedi tomorrow. I said “no, it’s Wednesday. i’ll go this weekend.” But he was insistent that i go tomorrow.
He also said “i made sure we got a bunch of work done on the house last weekend so we had a nice chill weekend together.” He’s acting very odd. I feel like it’s going to happen soon. I’m so excited! I don’t want to ruin it but I’m like giddy about it! What do you think?
Congratulations!!!!! He did great! The ring is gorgeous!
So Cate brought a date to a baby shower but the mom to be’s own brother wasn’t invited? So was it co-ed or not? That was the weirdest shower ever. That whole family dynamic is crazy weird.
The last two updates feel suspiciously similar to that moment in a horror movie where you're just yelling "NOOO DON'T HIDE IN THE BASEMENT! THAT'S WHERE THE TURBO MURDERER IIIIIIIS!!" at the screen. I wish the OP all the best for her divorce in approximately 2-5 years.
Stunning! If he’s a nice guy and makes you feel Solid and loved And bought this - luckiest woman ever! Congrats! Wish you the best.
Hopefully I'm wrong but that sounds like a band-aid engagement.