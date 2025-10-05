'My boyfriend's kid warned me about him. Red flag?' UPDATED

Hi. It's been a couple of months since my last post. Thanks for all the advice, even though it was tough to hear. I ended up deciding to move forward with the relationship but keep an eye out for any other red flags.

To backtrack, early in our relationship I got a text from a friend of mine that he had seen Jesse at the local gentleman's club. I spoke to Jesse about it, and he said he did not consider it cheating because he did not get dances or touch the dancers. I let him know then that I would let it slide but in the future, I am not okay with him going to gentleman's clubs without talking to me about it first. He agreed.

But I kept noticing he would be out working late. He told me he had an emergency (flood) and had to work late and I ended up seeing him at a gas station that I was driving by.

I stopped and talked to him and he said he had just gotten off work but he smelled like cigarettes and alcohol and his clothes weren't dirty like they typically are when he works flood damages.