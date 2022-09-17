Someecards Logo
Woman breaks off engagement because husband wont test for rare genetic defect.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 17, 2022 | 8:52 AM
"I'm breaking off my engagement because my fiance might get sick in the future"

My fiance and I have been together for five years. He's the love of my life and I literally can't imagine being without him. So the thought of doing this is making my stomach roll.

He was adopted and neither he nor his parents knew much about his medical history. A few weeks ago, he met his biological brother for the first time and found out that his birth father had passed from Huntington's disease.

There's a 50% chance that my fiance also has the genetic defect that causes Huntington's, but he refuses to get tested.

It's not the disease I'm scared of, it's the not knowing. If we know he'll get it, we can prepare financially, practically, and emotionally. He says a positive test result will hold him back from living his life, but I feel like it's the opposite.

