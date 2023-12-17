BF goes with GF to her ex's funeral, she gives speech about how he was 'the one.' + Update

VisualLifeguard8937
So my girlfriend and I have been together for about 4 years. She used to be close friends with her ex, however he tried to make a move on her while she and I were together. So she cut off their friendship. They knew each other for about 10 years, they were high school sweethearts, and stayed together throughout college. They broke up because he did not want kids.
He died recently, and my girlfriend was invited to the funeral. While I wasn't "happy" so to speak, to see my girlfriend cry about this guy, I swallowed my emotions and offered my full support. She asked me to come with her. Here's where things get messy.
She kept talking about she wishes they never broke up in the first place, and that she's never met someone who she loved as much as him. She made a speech about how she says that if things had been different, they'd be a happy family with children.
I had to force myself not to say anything then. Now we're back home, and she hasn't said anything about what she said. I'm so close to just leaving, but I just don't know if she only said that out of grief.
Aggravating-Bit9325
She would have left you in a heartbeat if he had told her he was ready for kids, you're not her first choice.
nigel_pow
Yeah. Imagine when the guests head over to OP's girlfriend:
Guests and family: That was a lovely speech. they look at OP oh, who are you?
OP: Her boyfriend.
Guests and family: Oh...
It's messed up.
Next-Status8671
NTA. People can say "Be understanding. She's dealing with a heavy loss." But, that doesn't magically fix the sting of the words she said that hurt you. If this was within 6 months of the break up, maybe I'd be more understanding. However, you've been together for 4 YEARS.
They ended due his desire to NOT have children so not only is she hurting you, she's lying about a dead guy by telling everyone the fantasy life she'd imagined for them as if it was Holy Writ. WTF?!?!?!
She's more than allowed to feel grief due to thier decade long history however, she not allowed to treat you as less than, second, or just good enough. You 100% deserve someone who puts you first always (with very rare exceptions and this ain't one of them honey) as I'm sure you've done for her. Hell, you went with her to the funeral of her ex because she asked.
You were there for her and she showed you where you rank in the grand scheme of things. Leave for you. Choose to put yourself first because guess what? She showed you in a room full of people where you rank. You deserve more than this betrayal.
BoomerQuest
NTA. It's completely unacceptable for her to say those things to you. She is full on telling you that you're the backup and she cares so little about you that she'll just tell you to your face with no remorse or consideration for your feelings. Insane.
THprod
Lol, this is so cut and dry. U gotta leave her. The loss of someone does things to you, like show your real feelings and intentions. She don’t love u dude she wishes that dude was still alive and she could be with him. Don’t be this guy that’s gonna be second in her life.
VisualLifeguard8937
Hello everyone,
It's been a stressful couple of days, and my post got a lot more attention than I expected, it was overwhelming to be honest. It's been a week since the funeral itself, and I've been talking to some friends, as well as reading comments on my last post.
Truth be told, I've been hesitant to talk about this to my girlfriend about because she's still been depressed. She's not talking to me at all and I've been taking care of everything around our place. She's just been laying in our bed.
I've tried to talk to her, but she just shuts me out. I've been reflecting on our past relationship and realized a couple things. My girlfriend was never as passionate with me as she was with her ex, she never did anything as romantic or thoughtful for me when compared to her ex.
For example, she's never gone traveling for more than 3 days with me. But she traveled often with her ex, sometimes for years. It's not like I haven't offered. I was simply told to get over it, and that each relationship is different, and people said things like "If she wanted to be with her ex, she would be."
Something also to note is that some of you actually pointed my attention to another post. One that's about a girl going to her ex's funeral. I read the post, and I don't know if it's actually my girlfriend or not.
Some details are different, like our age, we're both 30. Also, I never said anything about breaking up with her for going to the funeral. I wasn't exactly happy to see her mourn the guy who wanted to sleep with her while she was with me, but I didn't actually say anything.
Now, that post admited that she actually cheated. I thought about this for a second, but it doesn't matter. Because whether she cheated or not, I already broke up with her.
I did have a talk with her. She refused to at first, by not responding to me. But when I told her I was leaving, she finally said something to me. I basically told her that I feel like crap ever since she said those things at the funeral. How I feel like she would rather be with her ex than me. That I felt like her second choice.
She started to yell at me. Calling me selfish, and that she's lost one of the most important people in her life, and I shouldn't make this about me. I was too tired to try to yell back; my things were already packed up.
I'm staying with my parents for a while. Our lease doesn't expire for a few months, so I don't know what she's planning to do. I don't know what to do now. I thought I was gonna marry this girl someday, and have kids. But she wanted someone else all this time. I appreciate all the comments, and I don't know if I'm gonna post another update. But thank you.
Appropriate_Item_752
Man you are doing the right thing, you absolutely deserve someone who love you as the first priority, I wish you all the best for your future 🙏
RickyDiscardo
"Calling me selfish, and that she's lost one of the most important people in her life, and I shouldn't make this about me."
Here's the thing. She didn't lose one of the most important people in her life. She made it clear that she lost the most important person in her life.
From your other post:
"She kept talking about she wishes they never broke up in the first place, and that she's never met someone who she loved as much as him."
"She made a speech about how she says that if things had been different, they'd be a happy family with children."
I don't know what other conclusion to read from this. I could certainly see feeling sad or down when an ex that you've known for a significant part of your life passes away. But that's not only what occurred. She wishes they never broke up. She's never met someone who loved her as much as he did.
And if things had been different, they would still be together. In each of those thoughts, you are, at best, second place. "Never" includes you. She is with you because they broke up. She doesn't think you can ever love her as much as he did. And if things were different with him, she would not be with you.
Is she mourning him and the significance he had had in her life? Or is she mourning someone she still loved, and mouring the loss of the opportunity to still be with him? You're not selfish. And you do not want to be with someone where you will always be a placeholder.
TheBeezSkneez
For her to scream that she lost one of the most important people in her life..really dodged a bullet.
ThrowRAgooule45
NTA. I would dump her. That's total disrespect. Do a little exercise and compare her to YOUR ex constantly, see how quickly she'll change the tune.
Professional-Lab-157
NTA. I'm so sorry, brother. It's going to hurt for a long while. Take your time to mourn the girl and the relationship you thought you had. One day, you will find a woman who makes you her priority, who really wants to be with you, and loves only you. Then you will realize how lucky you were to have this happen to you. Keep your chin up, champ.