BF goes with GF to her ex's funeral, she gives speech about how he was 'the one.' + Update

Appropriate_Item_752

Man you are doing the right thing, you absolutely deserve someone who love you as the first priority, I wish you all the best for your future 🙏

RickyDiscardo

"Calling me selfish, and that she's lost one of the most important people in her life, and I shouldn't make this about me."

Here's the thing. She didn't lose one of the most important people in her life. She made it clear that she lost the most important person in her life.