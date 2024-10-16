'I’m breaking up with my BF of 2 years because of a TikTok comment.' UPDATED TWICE

i feel so.. icky? we’ve been together since i was 16 and he was 17. my friend sent me a link to this tiktok of these 2 guys talking about how when one of them cheated on his girlfriend, she cheated on him after finding out instead of “working to fix the relationship.”
the man in the video said it was his biggest heartbreak because while his ons meant nothing to him she slept with one of his ex friends who she had a crush on before they got together. the video said it’s a woman’s duty to be nurturing and forgiving in a relationship and that women have to understand that certain men aren’t monogamous.
my friend sent it to me and said “i cannot believe how out of touch these men are” and after watching the tiktok i decided to read the comments. the first one i see is my bf tagging two mutual friends of ours and saying “women ☕️”. one of our friends responded to the comment and said “they're so dramatic” and my bf responded agreeing to him.
i feel sick. i thought we had the same views on things like this? he was raised by a single teen mom who worked 3 jobs to keep a roof over his head, food in his mouth, and allow him to play soccer despite their tight budget and expensive little league fees.
when we first started dating i asked him who his role model was and he said his mom. he went on and on about how strong and brave she is and how much he appreciates her for all she does for him. his mom was single and living alone at 17 because my bfs father cheated on her after she gave birth and was recovering because he “can’t be expected to just NOT get any for eight weeks.”
i’m just upset? i’m at school right now typing this out in one of the bathroom stalls because i just can’t keep this to myself anymore. i’m disgusted with him. he texted me earlier this morning asking if i want to hang out after school and i said yes. i’m gonna break up with him and tell him why.
eeveechuu11 said:
all i can think of is how stupid the man who made that tiktok is, lmfao. he cheats and then gets upset? bruh
[deleted] said:
All the best, OP. I am glad that you made the right decision, no matter how tough. I know it must hurt and feel bad but know that you dodged a big bullet. I hope you find someone caring and loving who does not believe in cheating.
jinkies422 said:
Tell his mom lmao maybe she’ll set him straight
OP responded:
LMAOO maybe depending how the talk goes 😭 emotions usually hit me after situations have been dealt with so if i’m not busy sobbing my ass off i’ll shoot her a text with some screenshots.
And CanAccomplished8788 said:
im really sorry you’re dealing with this you deserve to feel secure in your relationship and after reading comments like that i wouldn’t feel comfortable staying with him knowing thats how he feels and might end up treating you like that
Edit from OP:
he has commented under almost every post this account has made agreeing with all of their misogynistic views. he thinks that girlfriends/wives are property of the men they’re with.
Edit 2:
i’m not just gonna show up at his house, say “we’re done lmao” and leave. i’m gonna tell him what i saw and if there’s no explanation for it (idk what the hell kind of justification there is for the sh!t he said but we’ll see) THEN i’ll break up with him. i’m giving him the benefit of the doubt as much as i can. idk why some of y’all think i’m just gonna say “we’re over” with no explanation or discussion
YALL. okay so in the short amount of time from my last comment to now sh!t hit the fan. i made my last comment from my car then started driving back home to hopefully try and get my sh!† together before he gets off work in 20 mins. HIS MOTHER CALLED ME. while i was in the car.
literally as i’m driving 2 mins away from my house she calls me to ask me what sides i want her to make for thanksgiving (she’s a literal angel wtf 🥹) and i tried to keep it together as best as i could. i guess she could hear that i was upset bc she said in her mom voice “what’s wrong beautiful”. and i started SOBBING.
like so bad i had to pull over at the entrance of my neighborhood and i told her the bare minimum of what i’d seen (as much as i could through a sh¡† ton of snot and tears lol) and she was just dead SILENT. for like 20 seconds and i swear my heart fell out of my asshole. she said “honey. he’s not at work right now” and 🧍 i damn near died.
GET THIS YALL. her best friend owns a bunch of apartment complexes. like LUXURY. NICE apartments. like the 3.5k a month kind. THIS @$$HOLE IS VIEWING AN APARTMENT TO SURPRISE ME WITH WHEN I GRADUATE? his mom said her friend offered one of the apartments to my bf for DIRT CHEAP.
and he’s planning to get all the papers signed and surprise me with it on valentine’s day since the current tenant (the friends oldest daughter) is moving into a house with her wife and their lease ends on feb 1. his moms coming over to look at the screenshots i have then she’s taking me back to their house to confront him.
she’s literally the sweetest you guys. she said she wanted to be in the house when i talk to him just in case. currently sitting right inside the front door of my house taking the 8 mins in between their house and mine to type this out. i am in SHOCK. i’m just waiting for her to pull up so i’ll update as soon as i can. i don’t think i’m that sad anymore? just pissed off and confused as hell.
The update for all who missed it.. Basically, her boyfriend and his friends knew a girl in a relationship with a guy who was toxic and had these kind of beliefs. They were attempting to get proof to show to the girl by gaining his trust. The guy was suspicious of them so part of that plan included publicly making comments.
Upon confrontation, OP's boyfriend pulled up lots of proof immediately (conversations, discord chats, etc) that this scheme had been going on for a month and a half. (Boyfriend was trying to do something good in a naive, 19 year old way) OP’s boyfriend had given his friends his password and they were making comments on his account as part of this whole scheme.
In the end, she still wanted to take a month or so break to heal from the whole incident with rules like no dating/intimacy with other people, no frequent texting, going to individual counseling and then maybe couples counseling.