Bride accused of 'incorrectly' including blind SIL in her wedding. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

princesssorio writes:

NTA, but give him some space before you bring up the topic again, or he's just going to get angrier.

Would probably help to acknowledge that you know Zoe the cat meant a lot to him, and that you can understand why he would want to use the name again for something even more meaningful.

Then ask him if he can understand why you might be uncomfortable using a name from his previous relationship for your child. If he and his ex named the cat together, he's asking you to let his ex have a say in what you name your (meaning you and him) child.

Once he's calmed down from his initial anger at having his idea rejected, he should be able to understand that.