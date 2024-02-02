Bride blocked by SIL/best friend after she says 'You HIJACKED my wedding.' AITA?

When this bride confesses to SIL that she was not happy with the way she behaved at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my SIL/best friend that she overshadowed my wedding?"

Burner account. I(29F) am married to "Nate"(29M) and his sister his "Denise"(29F) we are all childhood friends and I married Nate almost a year ago. Denise, at the time was 7 months pregnant with her first child, her husband is "Wayne"(30M). Not too long after our reception started, Denise went into preterm labor.

Her pregnancy up until that point was not high risk so this was completely out of nowhere and stunned all of us. She understandably had to leave with Wayne to the hospital and most of their side of the family left out of concern.