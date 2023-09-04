Bride BLOCKS best friend after she dresses 'inappropriately' at her wedding. UPDATED.

When this bride blocks her "best friend" after her wedding, she asks Reddit:
My now husband (27M) and myself (26F) got married on a private beach with just close family and a few friends. I only had one bridesmaid and my husband one groomsman.
When I asked my best friend to stand by me at the altar, I told her she could wear whatever she wanted. Our colors were navy blue and cream, so she said she would pick a dark blue dress.
The event was supposed to be semi formal, but some people were in shorts or sundresses. My best friend couldn’t choose a dress so she bought two, one that was extremely dressy and one more casual.
I didn’t think much of it until the day of. We paid for all her expenses to get to the beach. We showed up early and she was already complaining that she wanted to go home.
She complained the entire day and was making the whole experience miserable. She wouldn’t stop making the whole weekend about herself and she refused to dance or even pretend to have a good time. She wouldn’t talk to anyone except me and kept saying how much she didn’t want to be there.
When it was time for me to put my wedding dress on, she pulled out the skimpiest dress I have ever seen and she wasn’t wearing underwear. The photographer had to literally crop some of our photos because she had it all hanging out. AITAH for blocking her?
choiceintention8 writes:
At the beginning of the post YTA, by the end ESH. You should have been clear about what you wanted her to wear to your wedding even if you trust her. Those pictures are something you will look back on and seeing something that you hate will ruin the memories.
She is definitely an AH for her behaviour and what she chose to wear. You were right block her she’s not a good friend.
reasonable7 writes:
YTA yea it’s annoying that she was complaining but why do you care what she wore? I’m sure you took plenty of pictures without her in them that you can hang up/share and not feel weird about.
There are SO many more important aspects of getting married than how one particular guest dressed.
I have never gone viral before, but since almost 2 million of you saw part one and were invested, here’s a few more details: I never intended to “sl*& shame”. My issue wasn’t centered around the dress. There were a lot of other factors going on, her attitude being number one. I made that title to be an attention grabber.
I consider myself a sl%$ too. Go ahead, pick on me for my spicy content. The comments I made about her were strictly in regards to standing by me at the alter. I would not have cared what she wore had it not been a huge (and somewhat distasteful) distraction to the ceremony.
A lot of you were asking why I didn’t approve her outfit beforehand. The answer is that I trusted her, and I actually did see the dress she claimed to have picked but it wasn’t what she ended up wearing.
Yes, she was actually my best friend for 10 years. We met when she was in a really dark place in her life, and I was always the older sister type. We became close through shared trauma. She is a couple years younger, so yes the maturity may not have been all the way there.
I did indeed block her which a lot of you said was harsh, but just understand that you only got one tiny piece of the whole picture. I had known for awhile that she was toxic but as I said, I felt protective of her and didn’t mind letting her be the center of attention most of the time.
It simply got to the point where I was exhausted. When we hung out we always talked about her. I was okay with that because I had a rough childhood that I didn’t like to talk about. I tried to post the pictures, but they got flagged and taken down.
After this update, freeperspective adds:
NTA. You were right. She made your day about herself, and that's not right. Her jealousy is bad, and you need to tell her to respect herself.