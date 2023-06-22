Bride won't break child free wedding rule for desperate sister. Mom is appalled. AITA?

When this bride is annoyed with her 'aggressive' sister, she asks Reddit:
I'm going to try get straight to the point. I'll call my sister Jen for this post, also if anyone's curious I'm 33 and Jen's 26. We've always gotten along fine but we've just never been super close. I'm getting married in a few weeks, Jen's invited. We decided to have a child free wedding, no one under 18. (side note, I know some people don't agree with child free events and that's okay, but this is our decision.)
Jen has a 10 month old daughter. When the invites went out last year, they asked if they could bring the baby but I said no, this is the rule that we've decided for all our guests. She seemed to understand and confirmed she'll be attending the wedding.
Long story short, recently Jen asked me again if she could bring her daughter because the original arrangement she had is no longer possible, and she'd still like to attend my wedding. Again, I told her (politely) no, and she said if that's the case then she doesn't think she can make it. I said I understood, but I could see Jen was really upset.
Mom got involved and said I'm being selfish, and should allow Jen to bring her baby so she can attend at least part of the ceremony. She's saying she won't attend either and would rather stay with Jen.
I eventually snapped and said they both need to respect my decision, I understand if Jen doesn't want to come but she doesn't get to act all huffy and think the world needs to cater to her, and mom is willing to miss the biggest day of my life because of all this.
Needless to say it's been pretty tense between me and Jen. I've got a couple of people telling me I'm in the wrong here, so AITA?
cartographyer6 writes:
Where is the fiancé that was supposed to babysit? What happened to him?
He passed in a crash a couple months ago.
acrobatic77 writes:
I’m going with YTA because you seem to be leaving something big out. You say in a comment the fiancé was supposed to watch the baby so Jen could attend, but you won’t answer any question around why the fiancé is no longer able to watch the baby.
If the fiancé is in the hospital or, god forbid, dead, then you are 100% TA in this situation. If you decide to explain why the fiancé can’t watch any more, I’m happy to change my vote. OP admits in comments the fiancé died a few months ago in a car crash. OP is 100% YTA.
bigbluepit writes:
I'm changing my judgement to YTA. You left out a huuuuge game changing detail about why the fiance could not watch the baby. The dude fucking died. This isn't a situation of a babysitter calling out. Her fiance died, and you conveniently left this detail out. It makes me wonder what other details you're leaving out.
The least you can do is accomodate your sister at this point, because she lost her fiance and will now miss her own sister's wedding if you stick to your guns. At this point this isn't about who's in the right, but a matter of doing the right thing.