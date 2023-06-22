Bride won't break child free wedding rule for desperate sister. Mom is appalled. AITA?

Long story short, recently Jen asked me again if she could bring her daughter because the original arrangement she had is no longer possible, and she'd still like to attend my wedding. Again, I told her (politely) no, and she said if that's the case then she doesn't think she can make it. I said I understood, but I could see Jen was really upset.

Mom got involved and said I'm being selfish, and should allow Jen to bring her baby so she can attend at least part of the ceremony. She's saying she won't attend either and would rather stay with Jen.