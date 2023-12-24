Bride cancels aunt's invitation to wedding after aunt 'travels world to attend.' AITA?

When this bride upsets her aunt, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for cancelling my aunt’s invitation to my wedding when she traveled the world to attend it?"

My husband and I (26F) got married three weeks ago. My husband is from South Africa but I am French. So our wedding in the Savanah in South Africa was a huge trip for the 13 French guests. We rented a beautiful lodge where you see lions, elephants, etc. And to thank everyone for coming all this way, we rented it for 2 days. Day 1 : Wedding. Day 2 : pool party.

We only invited 30 people, the people we love. I had a huge argument with my aunt (38F) 8 years ago and we cut ties ever since. But doing the invitations, I thought about how close we used to be. I decided to invite her.

There was no +1 for anyone and so I only invited my aunt. Not her partner or her kid since I barely knew their names.