Bride demands wedding with no food, no drinks, and no entertainment. AITA?

I am not sure that I believe that he's adequately communicated exactly what this is to the people he keeps inviting. Some people are even FLYING in from other states for it.

I am paying for 95% of this and am already at my max budget, so we cannot invite more people to the dinner party.

My worry is that these people are coming expecting something more than what it is and we are going to look like cheap AHs.

I feel embarrassed that there isn't going to be anything there for them and I worry about people being uncomfortable or it being awkward. We are not expecting any gifts, nor do we want them. If people bring them anyway, to me we especially look like AHs.