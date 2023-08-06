Bride asks how to politely demote her bridesmaid; fiance says it's a dealbreaker.

We write about wedding drama all the time. Rarely have we seen an argument like this, between bride, bridesmaid, and fiance — over something so dumb.

AITAH for calling my fiancée a bridezilla after she wanted to demote one of her bridesmaids for being too short?

Shot-Telephonebooth

My fiancée is 6’0, let’s get that out of the way. She’s not insecure about it, the opposite actually, she kinda has a superiority complex about it actually.

One of her college friends, Lexi, is 5’1. The rest of her friend group is 5’4 to 5’8, so both Lexi and my fiancée stick out when they take photos together. Her friend group are also her bridesmaids.