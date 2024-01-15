Bride is devastated at the circumstances of her wedding and engagement. AITA?

Everytime we get a wedding invite or someone gets engaged, I just hysterically cry. I feel jealous of other people that they got this “happy” time in their lives to be fun and amazing and we and his family were struggling with great sadness.

A time that is supposed to be the best is filled with the sickness and decline of his dad, and it breaks my heart that this is how our time played out.

I guess in a selfish way, I wish that we didn’t get only 2 months engaged and I wish we got to experience all the phases of life slowly and at our pace, but if you were to ask me to go back in time and make the decision again to get married rushed, I would do it.