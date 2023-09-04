Bride disinvites fiancé's female friend from wedding after getting blocked. AITA?

When this woman is suspicious of her fiancé's female best friend, she asks Reddit:
My fiancé’s best friend hid her stories from me when she posted a birthday story for him on Instagram. If she wasn’t posting with bad intentions, why did she hide it from me specifically?
I have never questioned their friendship before. When I brought this up to my fiancé, he confronted her and she immediately blocked me on Instagram, Facebook and on WhatsApp. It’s been 1.5 years since this incident and now we are getting married in 3 months.
She is supposed to be his best friend but even after hearing about our engagement, she did not unblock me.. let alone reach out to me and congratulate/burry the hatchet. I’m not comfortable having a person that insulted and blocked me, at my wedding.
But my fiancé has told me that she will be at the wedding and we will not be discussing this further. I feel like I’m not the one that made the mistake but still has to pay the price.
I will be in a bad mood the whole wedding week. I also felt that by inviting her, my fiancé is putting across this point- his friends can be mean to me or hurt me, but they will still be prioritised. AITA?
atelein writes:
Gently, YTA. She has right to the privacy of her social network. You are not entitled to it, by being the fiance or future wife of her best friend. You were intrusive and demanding to be part of her social circle and making your fiance confront her about it? No wonder she blocked you everywhere - she assumed (rightfully) you are stalking her socials.
And saying that this will put you in a bad mood for the whole wedding week means you are prioritizing caring about this one person that doesn't want to be your friend than your fiance and your own happiness on that day.
Her only "meanness" to you is by not wanting you in her social circle. Are you really that vain to be hurt by the fact that someone doesn't like you?
strawberrymilk writes:
NTA. This is a weird “friendship” dynamic for him to have with another woman. He should not think his friends “behavior” towards you is acceptable.
While it is mildly immature to have this much of an obsession with the status of social media accounts, if this friend of his was actually supportive of you and your relationship, she would not be acting this way. If I were in your position, I wouldn’t want this secretive “friend” at my wedding either.
spoiledgirl writes:
YTA. No one is forced to communicate with or give someone unfiltered access to what they post on social media. I do believe there is more to this story that may make me change my vote, but as it is, you don’t have to be friends. You can block/not block whomever you want on social media for any reason.