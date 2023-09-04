Bride disinvites fiancé's female friend from wedding after getting blocked. AITA?

When this woman is suspicious of her fiancé's female best friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my fiancé’s best friend at our wedding?"

My fiancé’s best friend hid her stories from me when she posted a birthday story for him on Instagram. If she wasn’t posting with bad intentions, why did she hide it from me specifically?

I have never questioned their friendship before. When I brought this up to my fiancé, he confronted her and she immediately blocked me on Instagram, Facebook and on WhatsApp. It’s been 1.5 years since this incident and now we are getting married in 3 months.

She is supposed to be his best friend but even after hearing about our engagement, she did not unblock me.. let alone reach out to me and congratulate/burry the hatchet. I’m not comfortable having a person that insulted and blocked me, at my wedding.