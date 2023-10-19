Bride fed up with wedding photo drama; publicly humiliates SIL in front of family. AITA?

When the photographer asked me if she should photoshop them a bit, to make them blend in more (since we went with a dramatic photo style, that emphasized the deep jewel tones, and the “darkness” of the forest), I told her not to bother, make them look nice, but don’t change the colors or anything like that.

Well, I received the photos 4 days ago. I posted some on my insta, and most on fb (since most of our older relatives use it exclusively), and they (SIL and BF) looked so out of place, they were almost washed out.

Then, she had the nerve to comment on my post, it was very passive aggressive, something along the lines of washing her out to make myself stand out more. I replied by saying that she washed herself out, by ignoring the wedding theme. She deleted her comment.