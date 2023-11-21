Bride fires bridesmaid after she's 'manipulated' into letting her wear a pantsuit. AITA?

When this bride is upset with one of her bridesmaids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for kicking my friend out of my wedding after she manipulated me into letting her wear a pantsuit?"

I (28F) am getting married next spring. My friends Ashley, Sandra, and Kate (all 28F, too) are my bridesmaids.

Last summer, I got them together over drinks and made cute bridesmaid-posal gifts, and they all happily agreed to stand with us on our big day. Ashley was my neighbor growing up, and I went to college with Sandra and Kate. Needless to say, we are very close and can tell each other anything.

Now, Kate has always hated long skirts and dresses. She’ll wear them occasionally for events, but she feels her legs are her best feature and often goes for skinny jeans.