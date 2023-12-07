Bride gets blamed for causing 'flower girl WAR' between 5 & 7 yo nieces. AITA?

When this bride-to-be is in the middle of a flower girl battle, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for apparently causing drama between my nieces over the flower girl position in my wedding ?"

I (26F) am getting married in January. I have a niece who is 7, we'll call her Jess. And my partner has a niece who is 5, we'll call her Ava. Jess is painfully shy. She has cried through every single school function she's been in, hates having her photo taken, and takes a long time to warm up to people.

So, when we picked our flower girl the obvious choice was Ava. And that seemed fine, until a few weeks ago. Now, Jess is becoming jealous. Ava was practicing the other day, and Jess tried to rip the basket out of her hands and we had to separate them. Ava hissed at her. Jess keeps complaining about how Ava gets a dress with a bow, and called her "a stupid baby".