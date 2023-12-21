Bride invites bridesmaid's ex-boyfriend to wedding. AITA?

When this bride is concerned that she invited her bridesmaid's ex, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for inviting my bridesmaid’s ex to our wedding?"

My former roommate and I lived together 6 years before my fiancé proposed. 3 of those 6 years she had a boyfriend, who me & my fiancé both knew before they dated. We were very close (like 4 roommates) while they dated, and even did group stuff together with all of our families.

After they broke up, we still saw him around due to lots of mutual friends, and he always asked my fiancé to hang out. It always made her upset that we’d see him, but she also moved on quickly and has been with her current bf for 2 years now. My in-laws want to invite the ex & his parents to our wedding.