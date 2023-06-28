Bride kicks bridesmaid out of wedding for wearing a revealing dress. AITA?

When this bride fully kicks her friend out of her wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for kicking out my bridesmaid for wearing a revealing dress at my wedding?'

I 27f got married to my husband 29m last week. I asked my friend from university Ava 26f to be a bridesmaid. I grew up living with my parents and extended family quite religiously and dressed modestly as my family were very strict and traditional. While I don't agree with most of their ideas, I do follow them to avoid arguments.

My parents don't share the same ideas and are less religious and have always supported me, but do ask me to respect our extended family's policies on dressing and culture.