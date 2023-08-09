Bride livid with mom who says, 'I'm paying for your wedding, I control the guest list.'

My mom seems to think that by contributing to the wedding, she gets to decide who comes from her side of the family. I have been open to hearing her out, and as a result my list has already increased from 25 to about 40. I am trying not to be close-minded, but I also feel like as it is my wedding, it should be my choice.

Here is where I may be the AH. I have gotten very sick of the arguments about guest lists. This has been going on for months and I have conceded almost every time. The other day, she texted me to ask if I invited a distant family member who lived far away that I hadn’t seen or heard from in probably 10 years.