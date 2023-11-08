Bride loses it on former maid of honor at bachelorette. AITA?

On Sunday Ren reiterated the work she put into our swag. I thanked her again & said she should've saved herself the trouble by flying/bringing less.

When I asked what took up the most space she listed everything again, sarcastically said “sorry for bringing decorations" and disappeared in her phone.

I asked if she was ok and she said something like “Not really" but I let it go. Then Ren sat out another activity & said she had to go because of a work emergency for Mac. Before she left we hugged, I thanked her for everything & we said I love you. When the rest of us got back to the house Mac and Ren were still packing.