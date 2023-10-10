Bride REFUSES to let stepdad pay for her wedding. AITA?

This came out of nowhere honestly but I knew instantly what he was trying to do. I knew that if I took his money, I wouldn't be able to say no to him, it would be entitled as hell to let him pay but not give him the role he wants and the jobs he wants to do.

It also wouldn't have felt right to me anyway because I never went to him for anything. So it would have felt like I was taking advantage and he's never going to be my dad, he can't buy that from me, so I stuck to my convictions and I said thanks for offering but we're good, we have the money.