Bride REFUSES to pick up her own wedding merch before wedding. AITA?

When this bride is annoyed with her tasklist for her own wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to drive 1.5 hours round trip to pick up personalized water bottles for my wedding?"

I’m (26F) getting married in a week (yay!) to my partner of 8 years (26M). We wanted a relatively small wedding, but it’s kind of blown up a bit. My parents are paying for almost everything which I’m grateful for, but I also feel occasionally tricked into thinking I want things that I don’t actually want.

Cue the start of the chaos. One of those things were “welcome bags” for out of town guests. It’s a nice touch, but I’ve been really overwhelmed since our sign/invitation designer dropped out last minute meaning I’ve had to create, design, and print a million signs.