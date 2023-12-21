Bride refuses to let late mom's friend play any part in her wedding. AITA?

She was far from my mum's closest friend and I had planned to only invite my mum's childhood best friend and a couple of others who my dad is close to in order to keep him company.

My wedding is going to be smallish and simple. I'm a shy person and already dreading the attention - the thought of someone there who I know will be judgemental of me makes it feel so much worse. Lauren and I have never been close and she has never even contacted me before today so I'm amazed she thinks she would be involved in any way.

I want to Tell Lauren, politely, that I won't be dress-shopping with her and have other arrangements in hand for the decorations and flowers and Not invite Lauren to my wedding.