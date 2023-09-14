Bride requires 'INAPPROPRIATE' sister to wear a bra at her wedding. AITA?

Now she's saying I'm playing into sexist stereotypes. I'm saying that there's a good chance if you dance too hard in this dress your titty is going to pop out and I don't think thats sexist. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought on this one. They were torn!

differenttorn writes:

YTA. As someone busty, bras are painful and can leave bruises and even cuts no matter how well they fit just from sheer weight. I was professionally fitted and still had that problem.

Now if I try to wear them my ribs, shoulders, and even collarbone end up shifting as well as the bruises I'll get. And if I sweat at all the bra will hold it against my skin and cause major irritation or even for the skin to start to break down.