Bride requires 'INAPPROPRIATE' sister to wear a bra at her wedding. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I love my sister. And truthfully when I say required I'm obviously not going to kick her out if she doesn't wear one but like she really really really needs to. My sister is well endowed and hates bras.
When she's wearing certain items like baggy t-shirts it's not so noticeable but in the dress (that she chose, I just gave her a color) she's wearing in my wedding it will very very obvious she's not wearing a bra and one wrong move and she could be flashing everyone. Not only does it look bad, but it's also borderline inappropriate.
I told her let's go shopping and she can try a bunch of different ones, I even found a boutique in our area because stores carry very few options in her size and said I'd pay for whatever she picked out.
Now she's saying I'm playing into sexist stereotypes. I'm saying that there's a good chance if you dance too hard in this dress your titty is going to pop out and I don't think thats sexist. AITA?
differenttorn writes:
YTA. As someone busty, bras are painful and can leave bruises and even cuts no matter how well they fit just from sheer weight. I was professionally fitted and still had that problem.
Now if I try to wear them my ribs, shoulders, and even collarbone end up shifting as well as the bruises I'll get. And if I sweat at all the bra will hold it against my skin and cause major irritation or even for the skin to start to break down.
So unless you are willing to wear shoes that'll cut your toes for hours don't assume it's just that easy. That said, she does need to find a better dress from the sounds of it. I always wear stuff with wide straps so I don't have to worry about flashing anyone.
roguebob writes:
NTA. I had this issue with my bridesmaids dress for my best friends wedding. Had to go find a lil tube top to wear underneath too so I didn't look like I was a standby wet nurse for any new mothers present just ready to whip my b00s out at a seconds notice. Nobody wants to unleash the t&%s at someone elses wedding.
batikfins writes:
YTA. She's a grown woman and she can make her own choices about what she wears. She can see how she looks, she's had this body her whole adult life, she knows what she can and cant do in different garments.
Even if the local boutique carries her size, the bras there might not suit the dress, or pinch and dig in. Let her live!