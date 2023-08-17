Bride says, 'My wedding is so intense.' Cousin says, 'Relax, it's DADDY'S money.'

When this bride to be feels like her stepcousin is ruining her upcoming wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for calling my step cousin a jealous b&%ch after she made snarky comments about my wedding?'

(FYI I'm 26 and Ella's 28. She's my aunt's boyfriend's daughter but step cousin is easier to say)

I'm getting married next year to the love of my life, and we're having a bit of an extravagant wedding (also, not saying if you don't have a big wedding it's not as special or anything like that, this is just what we're doing.)

Recently there was a family potluck and Ella also came. A few of us including her were chatting, and I was talking about my wedding prep. (People were asking questions.)