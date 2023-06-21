Bride creeped out when FIL's secret GF of ten years begs to be at wedding. AITA?

He worked long hours and preferred to spend time away from the family, often taking vacations by himself and leaving my fiancé and his mom at home.

Apparently, every time Arthur has visited us, his girlfriend has joined him. Every time, she stays in the hotel room and has never had any interest in meeting my fiancé, nor has Arthur tried to encourage this relationship. Arthur has chalked this up to his girlfriend feeling shy.

My fiancé is feeling hurt by this but doesn’t want to alienate Arthur any further. While organizing our seating charts, he suggested that his dad’s girlfriend sit at our table, rather my suggestion to seat her at another table with Arthur’s family (who were also recently told of her and have yet to meet her too).