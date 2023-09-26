Bride tells husband she'll have wedding on 'ONE CONDITION, NO GROOMSMEN.' AITA?

He got upset (which is out of character) and said I was being silly. He told me that it would be weird for me to not have any bridesmaids, mean to his sister to be left out of our ceremony, and unfair because he was planning on having nine groomsmen (the first I heard of this).

I countered with my reasoning, explaining that I am trying to save money by not having bridesmaids and more importantly, I don’t have enough friends to be bridesmaids. The only people I could think of would be my sister and his, and having two bridesmaids that were from our families would make me look sad.