Bride tells 18 yo cousin, 'you and your family AREN'T welcome at my wedding.' AITA?

It doesn’t help what the dad and the new wife said but every event? It was this woman who did it. It wasn’t Laura.

It was the woman who married her father. Unfortunate that Laura died from asthma when she was 5 months but she literally does not have memories or much of a concept of her beyond pictures. The bond isn’t there. Her entire life the wife is her mother.

Now, I lost my dad when I was 4 to pneumonia. I would be weirded out if family constantly talked about him every time I saw them and I still have memories of him. If there were a lot of photos of Laura and none of the cousin as she aged, she may feel weirded out by that.