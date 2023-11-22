Bride threatens sister, 'If you wear red you're uninvited from the wedding.' AITA?

When this bride threatens her sister leading up to the wedding, she asks Reddit:
My wedding is coming up and since I’ve gotten proposed too me and my husband have been adamant about pastel colors being worn by the guests.
My stepsister is saying that she bought this expensive dark red dress to wear to the wedding recently I’m not a hard to deal with person, but I feel like she shouldn’t have bought the dress knowing that I wanted people in pastel colors.
She also isn’t a hard to deal with person usually so I dont know why she is acting like that. Now, last night I texted her saying she won’t be able to come to the wedding if she’s planning to wear that dress, and she asked if I will be reimbursing her for the dress and I told her no.
She’s now telling family that I’m being a bridezilla and acting unreasonable. AITA?
gethist98 writes:
YTA. Short of white, for cultural reasons, bridal parties should not impose color schemes on guests. Have a dress code of say “at least semi-formal” or “formal” but dictating the color scheme is a bridge too far. They’re guests and not accessories to the wedding.
As with white, if there are cultural issues related to red, than it’s acceptable to put it on a list of unacceptable colors. However, that is primarily within Eastern-Asian cultures. That does not seem to be the case here.
doncome8 writes:
YTA- Whats more important to you? Having a perfect colour scheme or having your sister with you? You dont know why she bought that dress but surely not to hurt your feelings. But now, you basically told her: Colour is more important than you. Thats like one of the biggest AH-moves you could pull off!
vulcnadriver writes:
Are you serious? YTA. It’s your SISTER. As far as dress codes and colours, it’s appropriate for you to ask members of the wedding party to purchase dresses of a certain colour (I’m gay and masculine as they come and I dressed in a long baby pink dress for my older sister’s wedding).
Don’t be that bride. And you are. So many people make their marriage about the wedding when it’s REALLY about you and your spouse being married and spending time together to celebrate the rest of your lives.
Give up some control, relax, and enjoy this time with your family instead of harassing people and bending them to your apparently iron will. You’re being unreasonable here.