Bride threatens sister, 'If you wear red you're uninvited from the wedding.' AITA?

When this bride threatens her sister leading up to the wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister she can’t wear a red dress to my wedding or else she is uninvited?"

My wedding is coming up and since I’ve gotten proposed too me and my husband have been adamant about pastel colors being worn by the guests.

My stepsister is saying that she bought this expensive dark red dress to wear to the wedding recently I’m not a hard to deal with person, but I feel like she shouldn’t have bought the dress knowing that I wanted people in pastel colors.