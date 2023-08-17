Bride-to-be expects rich stepsister to contribute to wedding. AITA?

Now that shes earning so much its annoying...like her paying off our parents car loans for christmas or getting extravagant gifts for everyone. We had a few fights about it but we always made up.

So now onto this year, I got engaged last year in february to my fiance (M32). I asked my sister if she would pitch in and she said she would help out. Knowing she had the money I got to plan my dream wedding, I was so excited about planning our big day.

That was all until I showed her the plans and she pulled the rug from beneath my feet. She asks me how Im paying for it (my husband and I didnt do college so are not high earners) and I reminded her that she said she would help.