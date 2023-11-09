Bride uninvites stepsis from wedding after being accused of 'stealing her thunder.' AITA?

When this bride to be is furious with her "selfish" stepsister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not inviting my stepsister to my wedding after she accused me of trying to "steal her thunder"?"

I (30F) got engaged to my longtime partner, Matt (32M), and we were thrilled to start planning our wedding. We decided to have a small, intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Among the potential guests was my stepsister, Emily (28F). We don't have a great relationship, but I didn't want to create unnecessary drama, so I intended to invite her and her husband.

The issue began when I shared our wedding date with the family. Emily immediately reacted negatively, saying our wedding was too close to her planned baby shower, which was scheduled for the following month. She accused me of "stealing her thunder" by having my wedding so close to her event.