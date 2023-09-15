Bride warns sister, 'YOU WILL DEEPLY REGRET SKIPPING MY WEDDING!' AITA?

My sister expressed excitement about our wedding and even agreed to help do my hair the day of. A few days ago she told me she isn’t coming to our wedding and didn’t give me any reason.

I was pretty hurt so I told her that it’s her loss and she is choosing to not be involved in the important moments and that she will regret it some day. I told her that with her not following through on my babyshower and now not attending my wedding, the bridge is pretty much burned.

My sister has 4 children all under 10 years old. I am very understanding that she is busy with her kids, however, her kids were also invited to our wedding and I even planned a kids area at our reception for all the kids we have invited.