Bridesmaids gets back at 'sadistic' bride by surprising her with 'different' dresses. AITA?

And here's where I may be in the wrong. Amy, Jane and I decided that enough was enough and that Tara was being really unreasonable about this whole thing, and so was Lily.

So we decided to lie to Tara and say that we were going to order dresses in the color she wanted and sent her screenshots of dresses in that color. Meanwhile, the three of us created a separate group chat and decided to order dresses that would actually make us look good.

We agreed on baby blue and bought the dresses online. Tara didn't ask any more questions about the dresses and essentially just took our word that everything was okay.

Flash forward to wedding day. The moment we put on our dresses, Tara lost her shit. She started yelling at us and crying, and Lily had to escort her out of the room.