Bridesmaid freaks when bride says 'get your mole removed for wedding, I'll pay.' AITA?

"WIBTA if I didn't get a mole removed for my friend's wedding?"

Hi everyone, I'm writing to you all because I've been going back and forth on this issue, and I feel conflicted. My (24F) friend "Zoe" (25F) is getting married and I am set to be a bridesmaid in her wedding, which is early next year. I am excited for the wedding and am doing everything I can to help her out with planning and setting up.

Recently, Zoe asked me out for coffee, away from the other bridesmaids, as she said that she wanted to talk to me about something privately. I agreed and asked her if something was wrong. She said it was nothing huge and she just wanted to talk to me.