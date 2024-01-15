Bridesmaid upsets bride when she refuses to wear bra to her wedding. AITA?

When this bridesmaid is confused by the bride's request, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wearing a bra to my friend’s wedding?"

I 23F have small boobs. You can’t tell if I’m wearing a bra or not in most tops so when I can, I don’t wear a bra as I find them uncomfortable.

My friend Kate 25F is getting married and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I accepted and then she texted me privately to ask if I could wear a bra for her wedding as she doesn’t want me to flash someone.

I tried explaining to her that, the bridesmaid dress she had picked out had full sleeves so you wouldn’t be able to tell as the material is also very thick.

Kate got really mad at me and my sister said maybe I should just suck it up and wear a bra.