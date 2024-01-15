Bridesmaid upsets bride when she refuses to wear bra to her wedding. AITA?

When this bridesmaid is confused by the bride's request, she asks Reddit:
I 23F have small boobs. You can’t tell if I’m wearing a bra or not in most tops so when I can, I don’t wear a bra as I find them uncomfortable.
My friend Kate 25F is getting married and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I accepted and then she texted me privately to ask if I could wear a bra for her wedding as she doesn’t want me to flash someone.
I tried explaining to her that, the bridesmaid dress she had picked out had full sleeves so you wouldn’t be able to tell as the material is also very thick.
Kate got really mad at me and my sister said maybe I should just suck it up and wear a bra.
I just find it to be a weird invasive question as you literally can’t tell if I had a bra on in the first place or not in that dress, and I’m sure no one over there is staring at my chest. AITA?
freyasunshine writes:
If she’s bringing it up, maybe it’s more noticeable than you think. Is this really a hill you want to die on? She’s not asking you to color your hair or hide tattoos. Is this worth threatening a friendship over?
If that’s much of a burden to you, take it off after the ceremony and photos. Soft YTA.
niborusrex writes:
Yup, YTA. I'm a medium chested no bra girl. I honestly think my chest looks better without one. I threw a cocktail party at new year's, and I wasn't wearing a bra.
However, I'm aware it's noticeable. If a friend said she was uncomfortable, I'd wear one. Especially to her wedding. You are making this about you, OP, over a tiny request. It's not about you, and your ultimate comfort is not always important. Now is one of those times you suck it up for the people you love. A little bralette won't hurt you.
Plus, like this commenter said, if there's two people on team bra, it's noticeable.
fancytorment writes:
NTA. i think it’s funny how most people here probably agree that woman’s nipples shouldn’t be so se%ualized, as their entire point of being there is to feed babies, but turn around and se%ualize them. nipples are not indecent. everyone has them. men can walk around shirtless but of course women have to cover up 24/7.
it’s not like your bare ni&&les are out, if anything they’ll just see them poke out a little, and if they care that much about a woman’s nipple poking through her shirt... that’s a them problem. cause why do you care so much? does this personally affect and hurt you? no. to me, i’d barely think anything of it. just “oh okay” and move on.
if anything just wear some pasties so no one can see (the horror! a nipple outline poking out! so obscene!) anything and call it a day.