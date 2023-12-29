Bridesmaid wants to bail on bachelorette because of the airbnb setup. AITA?

When this bridesmaid is fed up with her bride, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA If I didn’t spend the night at the bride’s airbnb the night before her wedding for the Bachelorette party?"

I’m a bridesmaid at my good friend’s wedding and I flew from out of town to be here for all the wedding festivities. The bachelorette party is after the rehearsal dinner and is the night before the wedding.

I already paid around $120 for the bachelorette, which includes the airbnb and food. I technically paid for two nights at the airbnb even though I was only ever planning on spending one night there.

Anyways, there’s about 3 beds and like 9 of us, so there isn’t really adequate space for everyone anyways.