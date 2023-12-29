Someecards Logo
Bridesmaid wants to bail on bachelorette because of the airbnb setup. AITA?

Violet Roth
Dec 29, 2023 | 8:37 PM
When this bridesmaid is fed up with her bride, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA If I didn’t spend the night at the bride’s airbnb the night before her wedding for the Bachelorette party?"

I’m a bridesmaid at my good friend’s wedding and I flew from out of town to be here for all the wedding festivities. The bachelorette party is after the rehearsal dinner and is the night before the wedding.

I already paid around $120 for the bachelorette, which includes the airbnb and food. I technically paid for two nights at the airbnb even though I was only ever planning on spending one night there.

Anyways, there’s about 3 beds and like 9 of us, so there isn’t really adequate space for everyone anyways.

I live decently close so was thinking about going to my parents house after the party and going back to the bnb in the morning. I haven’t seen my husband in a few weeks and he just flew in, so I also just want to spend time with him and my family.

I don’t want to be a bad friend or bridesmaid, but I thought maybe it would be for the greater good due to the lack of beds there and I have trouble sleeping at night.

The bride has a lot on her plate right now and I don’t want to overwhelm her with more questions, especially since I don’t think she’d care too much about this. WIBTA if I just spent the night at home, or does that seem selfish?

I just want to hear the general opinion, and what you’d think if you were the bride in this situation. I was just going to read the room/vibes once I got there to ultimately decide. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

captainmal8 writes:

YWBTA if you show up and then leave for the night, without talking this over ahead of time with the bride.

silverorder66 writes:

I would talk to the bride tbh. At least give her the heads up. Are you close with the other bridesmaids? I would feel odd sharing a bed with someone I don't really know. You already paid your regardless so I see no issue and you still planning on participating in festivities.

187ffri writes:

NTA in my opinion, but I would ask the bride if I were you.

Looks like the jury's out. What do YOU think is best?

Sources: Reddit
