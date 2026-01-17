'My brother and his fiancée of nearly 2 years are planning a wedding that is an etiquette nightmare and I'm not sure how to handle it.' UPDATED

This is going to be a wall of text so I apologize in advance. My 22 year old brother, Andrew, and his 21 year old fiancée, Christy, have been "planning" their wedding for over a year now.
The date is set for April 25th of 2015. Initially, she had asked me to be a bridesmaid, but after she also wanted my daughter to be a flower girl, my husband to be a groomsman, me to do her makeup and engagement photos as a gift to her, and help with details the day of, I felt it was too much on one plate.
Also, quite frankly, I can't afford her very specific dress (floor length ball gown, which she still has not selected), specific shoes, a tux for my hubby, a flower girl dress for my daughter, high quality makeup in her skin tone, and over $500 in photo sittings and editing. It's just too much time and money that I don't have.
I sat her and my brother down and gently let them know that I wouldn't be a bridesmaid, though I was honored she chose me, because I didn't think I'd be a good bridesmaid with so much on my plate. They seemed sad but took it well and, until recently, had no further problems.
So, let's move ahead to this past weekend. They came over for dinner and talked with me and my mom about their wedding plans. I'm just going to sum those ideas up here.
They want to have their ceremony outside. We mentioned that it would almost certainly be freezing. On the same date this past year, it was 30 degrees with a 15 mph icy wind and ice rain later in the day. Christy's response was "well I should be warm in my dress, it's pretty heavy."
They have a venue that has plenty of indoor area so they can get married there in worst case scenario but they basically have said unless it's snowing or pouring rain, it'll be outside. I'm sure her bridesmaids in their strapless dresses and flip flops or slippers will love that.
As for my 1 year old daughter, I'm not forcing her to stay out in cold like that in a tea length dress with no sleeves. I don't know how to politely say, "I'm not torturing my daughter or risking her becoming ill because you want a spring wedding in a wintery month."
As for the date, they absolutely REFUSE to change it. They've told us that April 25th has no significance, is not an anniversary, and has nothing to do at all with their relationship.
But they will NOT change it, even though we've gently mentioned, "Hey, May should be much warmer and would definitely make it easier for an outdoor wedding, especially for your guests!" Their response is that April 25th is the date, period, and the guests don't matter because it's "their" day. Okay, fine whatever, we'll bundle up I guess.
Their plan is to have the ceremony under a gazebo type structure. A very old family friend got some online thing from some vague church so he could marry people. He loves it! We've all known him since we were young, and he offered to officiate my wedding, and wrote a wonderful ceremony for my mom and dad's 25th anniversary/vow renewal, all completely for free.
Andrew asked said family friend to officiate and he accepted. Last night we told Christy and Andrew it's getting closer so they need to meet up with the officiant so he can do an interview.
They both asked, "why?". We explained that the officiant was a close family friend, that's why they asked him to do it, and he likes to get a feel for the both of you and your relationship so he can officiate a beautiful ceremony.
They don't want that. They just want a general "do you? Do you? You're now married." Okay, that seems to defeat the purpose of a personal family friend performing it but if that's what they want.
Anyway, then we asked what they were going to give the officiant for a gift. They both said nothing. No gift. Why do they need to give him a gift? They're also not paying him as he's doing it for free.
At this point my mom and I are afraid to hear more. But we need to know what's going on. So after the ceremony, their plan is to go to a wedding luncheon. With the wedding party only. That would include his parents, her parents, me and the hubby, her bridesmaids, his groomsmen, and the flower girls/ring bearer.
This would exclude the officiant and all the other guests, including her brothers and sisters, as well as my sister and brother. At this point, all other guests would be told to go get lunch, and I quote, "wherever" and we'll meet back here in a couple hours.
At this "wedding luncheon", at a reastaurant in the next town over that's about 20 minutes away, we are all supposed to foot our own bill. Then we drive back and we, as in my family (including the ones not invited to the luncheon), set up the decor and everything else for the reception because Andrew and Christy will be "getting ready".
After we get everything taken care of, there will be cake cutting and dancing. And then "the end" on the wedding. No food, snacks, nibbles, cocktails, nothing like that will be provided during the course of this wedding.
Andrew also dropped the bomb that my grandmother, my father's mom, would not be invited because she didn't remember who Christy was at my daughter's first birthday last month.
The back story on that? Let's start with the fact that she's 80. Then let's go on to the fact that that she's met Christy once and only once, almost 2 years ago. Lastly, my grandma had 9 kids. Those 9 kids married. They all had a minimum of 4 children. Many of those children are now married and have children.
My grandmother has over 65 grandchildren (I don't even know the exact #, I stopped keeping track years ago), about 10 of which have recently or are about to get married. She's 80.
She has a hard enough time keeping track of how many people are in her family, never mind what their names are. It was absolutely nothing personal that she didn't know Christy's name.
She just forgot, it has been 2 years for christ's sake! So despite her being the only living grandparent we have left, and despite her driving the hour here to make it to Andrews school performances and sending birthday cards every year without fail to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren (Andrew included), she's now not to be invited.
I know this is ranty but all this plain, bald faced rudeness is flooring me and I don't know how to handle it. My dad, once we told him his mom wouldn't be invited, was not only hurt but angry. He said he will not go if his mom is not invited.
Andrew is insisting on not inviting any of the others from that side of the family, and with such high numbers I can understand, but at least inviting grandma would be polite, not to mention loving.
My sister, my mom, and I put together a wedding planning book for them ages ago and gave it to them. It had tips for a small budget, etiquette, timelines, checklists, and a breakdown of what a basic wedding should have.
We got info from multiple sources and spent the time collecting and printing it, but it's completely obvious they haven't looked at it at all. It's like they want this big and beautiful wedding, but they pick out anything that costs them money or means they have to work.
Gifts for people who do us favors? NAH. Big princess wedding dress? Check! Supplying food and refreshment of some kind? Meh, they can go get taco bell or something. Exquisite floor length gowns with exact matching specified cut and color for wedding party? Check! Paying for said gowns? Nah, too expensive for us, I'm sure everyone else can afford it.
Am I being over the top? Is it just me? Or is this really ridiculous wedding behavior? I've been to maybe 6 weddings in my life, attended in 3, fully planned 1, and have helped plan another.
I am all for modern weddings where you throw the whole "brides family pays for this, grooms family pays for that" out the window, but typically that cost shouldn't rest on your wedding party, guests, and pretty much anyone that isn't you.
How do I explain to them the things that won't fly? I'm not freezing my infant because they're stubborn and I'm certainly not going to pay for tux, baby dress, makeup, dinner for me and my hubby, AND play pack mule to set up and take down their entire reception center.
I don't care who you are, it's ridiculous and asking too much. Not that they asked if we would set up - they told us we would. I don't want to "ruin" their day; I want it to go well, I want everyone to enjoy themselves, but I can't force them to plan better. That's on them.
So my question is how to handle it? Christy is super sensitive and takes literally any criticism as a personal attack so I want to go delicately here. Also, Christy and I work together so achieving peace here is very important.
MINI UPDATE: I sincerely appreciate all if you taking the time to weigh in and offer advice! Just knowing that I'm not the only one thinking this is rude and crazy helps. After talking to my parents and showing them this thread, they decided to talk to Andrew this weekend about a select few things:
-
They should put that they're not serving any food or refreshment on the invite so people know they won't be fed, as this isn't typical for a wedding.
-
Grandma really should be invited.
-
The officiant, since he is and old friend and is doing it for free, needs a gift.
As for me, I'm going to set some boundaries with this wedding, mainly with what I will and won't do and how my daughter will be kept warm during the wedding. I will post a real update on the convo with my brother after it happens. Thanks again everyone!
So Christy actually texted my mom in a panic on Tuesday night because her mom had added some names she didn't know to the guest list of her side of the family. My mom just told her that she could help her and had her come over to talk.
Christy brought over her wedding planning book and sat down with me and my mom. My mom asked her about the wedding plans, confirming that they intended to have no meal, that all the wedding party would pay for their own meal, etc. Christy confirmed.
My mom, the Saint of Offering Constructive Criticism In The Nicest Way Possible, said to Christy, "I worry about this plan potentially hurting feelings, on your family's side as well. Do you mind if I explain way I think that?"
Christy was pretty receptive. She said she didn't want anyone to have their feelings hurt and asked what was offensive. My mom posed this rhetorical situation (I guess she got this idea from my sister):
"Okay Christy. Imagine your parents invited you over for Christmas. You drive the 3 hours to their house, you dress in your best Christmas sweater, and you show up with gifts. Everyone is happy to see you and you hug and visit for a while.
Your parents and some of your family then tell you that they are going to dinner. You can't come, but you can go to McDonald's or something. They let you know they'll be back in about 2 hours, so just hang out in the yard or...wherever.
When they get back, they let you back in the house so you can watch them eat the Christmas cookies they made for themselves, open only their presents, and play some Christmas music. Once that's all done, they say, "Thanks for coming, see you next year!" And boot you out the door. Would your feelings be hurt?"
My mom is a funny and lighthearted story teller so at this point, Christy had laughed a couple times, with a kind of sad note in there, and also said ,"ohhh" several times as well.
Christy spoke up and said she absolutely understood how that related to their current wedding plans. Seriously, it was like until that moment, she could see literally nothing wrong with their plans.
She explained that they pretty much only had the budget of the $2000 her parents were giving her to work with and she was afraid a meal would cost too much. She also expressed frustration that Andrew didn't really help with the planning, he just kept saying, "Whatever you want" when she asked for his opinion.
My mom and I explained that Andrew probably just wanted the day just the way she wants it because it's always stressed that it's the bride's day. We gave her some tips for engaging Andrew to really get his input.
At this point, she had really broken down and we were able to see her a little more for what she is: a young and naive 21 year old girl (granted, with a bit of a passive aggression issue) in waaaay over her head running on little to no help with an event she has NO idea how to plan.
After chit chatting a little bit, we talked about different ways to pull off an affordable wedding. We pitched ideas, and she either said she loved it, she'd think about it, or no. She liked the idea of having a small ceremony with the 50 people they really wanted to be there, after which there would be a luncheon (provided by them this time).
After that would be the reception, where the guests her mom added and anyone else that wasn't really close to them could come to celebrate. There would be a light refreshment for that. She is really not concerned about what the luncheon is but would like it to be as low cost as possible (but not tacky either).
My mom, my sister, Christy, and I are going to brainstorm in the next few weeks and look at prices to see what we can find within their budget, then we'll all get together and let Christy (and Andrew if he decides to join) decide which ideas she likes best for both the luncheon and the reception refreshment.
Oh, and as for Grandma, when Christy handed over the guest list from Andrew, she was on there at the bottom. We hadn't talked about it but he must've realized that Grandma deserved to be at his wedding.
On my part, I mentioned to Christy I was worried about my little one in inclement weather and she said they had decided they would plan on doing the ceremony indoors because it was likely the weather would be bad.
She still wants to reserve the gazebo just in case it's nice but she seems much more realistic about the weather situation now. I'm also going to buy grocery store makeup for her makeup for the wedding (nice stuff but not too pricey). And I've let her know that my hands will be full with the baby so take down and setup of decor and such will be next to impossible for me.
Both my mother and I suggested requesting the help of their bridal party (groomsmen and bridesmaids) to help with the things that needed done the day of. She said she was sure that they would be willing to help but that she'd ask. Many of them are young, single, and childless so hopefully they'll be more able to help out.
She also was asking about a bridal shower. One of her sisters had already volunteered to throw the doe party but no one in her family had made mention or offered to throw her a bridal shower, so my mom and I are talking about doing that. When I was (almost) married, I had 2 bridal showers and people were offering to throw one for me left and right. I feel badly that her family is not doing that.
All in all, I feel much more comfortable with what I've agreed to do for them, and I'm happy that we were able to help Christy. In the original thread, someone mentioned that all their plans had been met with negativity.
I think this caused them, especially Christy, to shut down and just say "screw everybody, this is our day!" Really, they just don't know how to plan a wedding and we all could see that. Rather than seeing that we wanted to help, I think they just heard the negativity of it.
Sitting Christy down and explaining that we had some ideas that we thought could help, and that we in no way wanted to force her to do anything she didn't like, well it helped a lot. We let her know that she should say no if she hated an idea or if she felt we were getting too involved.
We still think they need to plan their own wedding, but we've also become more approachable for help in this regard too. No, we're not going to plan the wedding, but if they're stumped on something or want input, we've offered to help if we can.
We'll see as time goes on whether they stick with it or if they fall back into the "we don't care about anyone else" mode. I still feel that they have a lot of growing up to do, and hopefully they can do it together and build a lasting relationship for the rest of their lives.
So much has happened in these past 2 weeks! Last Sunday, Christy told Andrew she wanted to come over and talk with him and my mom. Andrew assumed it was about wedding stuff because they were getting only a couple months away from the wedding and they had not really done anything.
So they get here and go to talk in private with my mom. I was playing with the baby in the front room and I could hear yelling and arguing coming from the back room they were in. I was worried they were having a brawl back there but just figured they'd work out whatever the hell was going on.
Well, they both left and my mom fills me in. Christy didn't want to talk wedding. She brought Andrew over to tell him, in front of my mom with no prior warning, that she wasn't sure if she wanted to marry him anymore.
She wrote a list of 4 things to show my mom that Andrew is doing or has done wrong that she thought couldn't be resolved. My mom told her to keep her list to herself and that they needed to go to couples counseling.
At this point, Andrew got really upset because he had tried already to go to couples counseling with her 6 months ago and she didn't like it because, "it was awkward and I hate taking responsibility for stuff; I'd rather just blame someone else". (For the record that is not a joke or exaggeration, she literally said that out loud and didn't see a problem with it).
Andrew also blew up because I guess when he had proposed to her, she had been hinting at it and pushing for it. He basically asked her why she wanted him to ask her just so she could break it off two months before.
Anyway, I obviously knew they were having issues and just kept my space. Even though Christy seemed to be trying to pull my mom into it, my mom agreed it was their business and told them to get into therapy asap if they wanted to stay together. My brother gets counseling free through work so they went to 1 session last week. I don't know how that went, I didn't ask.
Oh, I forgot to mention! The Thursday before Christy called off the wedding, she went on an all day hike alone with an "old friend". He had been out of state for the past 2 years (mormon missionary) and she wanted to catch up.
They spent the whole day together in the mountains alone and she posted on Facebook about how awesome it was. It actually ticked off almost everyone close to her, even her sister who thinks she does no wrong, because she's been vocal in the past about how opposed she is to Andrew even talking to a member of the opposite sex.
She would literally yell at him and harass him about talking to old friends who just happened to be female or mentioning that he saw a friend in the grocery store and said hi. But no, it's okay for her to spend a whole day in the mountains with a dude.
I complained to my sister but said nothing, until that Saturday (valentine's). I asked Andrew what his plans were for the night and he said, "oh, Christy and her friend and I are going to dinner!" Um, friend? He says, "yeah, Zack, he just got back from a mission." So same guy.
I asked him if he was okay sharing his valentine's day dinner with another guy and he basically said yeah, they're friends so I want to meet him and he wants to meet me! I was shocked really but Andrew is trusting of her so he's never been possessive like she's been with him.
Next morning, Christy isn't sure if she wants to marry Andrew anymore. I work with Christy for those who don't remember and the next day she's telling people that her and Andrew haven't broken up...yet. That it's just the wedding...for now.
The day after that, she chopped all of her hair off in this really strange and unflattering hair cut. Again, this is a thing she would get after Andrew for. He's always enjoyed putting bright colors in his hair and he wanted to be daring and do his whole head a muted navy blue. She told him no. But then it's okay for her to go chop her hair to an inch long in the back and maybe 3 inches in the front.
The day after that was the therapy session. Andrew seemed optimistic. That weekend (this past one), Christy mentions at work that she is going to visit her mom for the weekend.
Her mom has always disliked Andrew and I figured her mom would talk her out of the relationship permanently but my brother was so tortured at this point that I thought that might be for the best.
Cue this morning. I asked Christy at work how her weekend went and she says, "Not good. Andrew and I broke up." I just said I was sorry about that and went back to work because I was NOT expecting that response and didn't know what on earth to say to that. I had no idea that they broke up so I was then worried about how my brother was doing. She then goes on to say this massive paragraph:
But the rest of the weekend was okay! Me and Zack hung out until way late Saturday night just talking. He had his homecoming in the morning. He's the only person that really knows what's going on with me and Andrew.
He was really nice and just listened to me. We were laughing because I found a grey hair in his hair and he was totally freaking out! Then we went to the homecoming in the morning of course.
I only went for the main meeting so then I went to his house and waited for him to get home from church, which was awkward cut it was only his aunt and grandma there! But then we had the luncheon afterward and whatever and it was fun. I was tired when I got home so I took a nap.
At this point my work friend, Alisha is just staring at me, waiting for my response. She looked at me like I was a grenade with the pin out. I couldn't even gather a thought or sentence to say so Alisha pipes in and says, "I thought you were visiting your family this weekend?"
C -"I was! That's who I stayed with." A -"Well, did you even spend time with your family?" C -"Um...well...I did talk with my mom on Saturday and stuff." A -"But mainly it was about Zacks home thingy?" C - "Well yeah."
Christy continued to babble about various things, like now she was going to head to California because her friend had offered to fly her out there but she couldn't go before because Andrew couldn't afford the airfare to go too.
She was just so damn happy it made me sick. When her sister arrived at work (yeah, I work with TWO of these witches) they talked about Christy moving in with her sister and when and how and all that jazz.
I stepped out to call my mom and she told me immediately that she was helping Andrew move his stuff out of the apartment as we spoke. I told her to do it fast before Andrew changed his mind.
My mom packed up all the wedding stuff Christy had not been coming over to work on and dropped it at our work once she'd finished helping Andrew. Like she literally dropped the box and shoved it towards Christy with her foot.
I think my mom did NOT appreciate Christys cheery, OMG HI! that she had used when my mom walked in the door. My mom was taking my sick little girl to the doc since I couldn't get time off work so she came for the insurance card and left after.
Christy and her sister went in the back room and tittered for a while after the unceremonious drop off from my mom. How she's a horrible person and all that I'm sure. I somehow remained calm through all this. I mean, I'm at work.
This is personal drama and I didn't want to talk about it in a professional place. But also, I'm so freaking relieved. Christy is messed up. Her whole family has narcissism issues and I'm so glad my brother doesn't have to tolerate her constant criticism, gas lighting, and verbal abuse anymore.
He's now back home and he is doing so well considering how fresh this all is. He told me he realized last week that it probably was over but he wanted to give the therapy a shot. I think he also wised up about Zack. Near the end of my shift, I went to the bathroom.
Thinking that urination somehow rendered me deaf while only being feet away, I heard Christy complaining that Andrew had just texted her and said, "so were you really staying with your parents? Or with someone else?"
She was denying doing anything physical with this guy but did admit she'd been spending all her time with him lately. She definitely lost her freaking weird peppy attitude after that text. I think because you can't play "poor me!" when you're guilty of carrying on an emotional relationship with another person.
Anyway, writing it all out gives me a peaceful feeling. I am so heart broken for Andrew, but he dodged a bullet. He wants to continue pursuing personal therapy through work so he can resolve the problems he felt he had in their relationship, thus avoiding them in a future relationship.
I no longer have to tolerate a toxic person in my personal life, though I do have to tolerate her and her borderline demonic sister at work. However, I feel I can handle this by simply reminding them to keep their personal drama home and be professional at work. I'm pretty sure I can handle it if they start being disrespectful towards him or my family at work.
That... Was a lot.
Thank god they broke up. But jfc, realising how young they are, how controlling she is and how naive the brother was, I’m so glad they didn’t make it down the aisle.
“I hate taking responsibility for stuff; I’d rather just blame someone else.”
Damn if only everyone like this would let us know so helpfully.
I don't get why she felt the need to be So Involved.
She had quit as bridesmaid, so just step back.
Let the train wreck itself ffs. Not your circus.
I know it’s the least of the issues but did anyone else dislike how OP and the mother essentially waved away the brother not helping plan the wedding. Christy’s been left to do it all herself and is the one they confront about the issues, but the brother is being nice just letting her have her special day.
Here’s some things you can do better to try and engage him. I get it’s pretty inconsequential in light of everything else, but it stuck out to me.