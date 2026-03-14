'He wants to call off my divorce because my cancer treatment was successful.' + 3.5 YEAR UPDATE

(I was diagnosed with testicular cancer on August 30, 2021. Seven days later my (ex)husband told me he was leaving me because it would be too much to take care of me and he didn't sign up to be a nurse.

When I had my first appointment with the oncologist a few days after my diagnosis I was given a warning about men leaving their spouses when there's an illness. But I never thought it would happen to me. Every person in my support group who was married to a man had it happen to them too. It was eye opening.

I spent almost a year going through treatment. I had surgery, I had chemotherapy and it almost killed me but In August of 2022 I was told there was no evidence of disease.