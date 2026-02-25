'AITA for calling off the wedding after I found a card my fiancé gave out at his Bach party?'

I had a suspicion something was off, as he told me he still wanted to keep in touch to make sure me and my girls were safe and then didn’t. He said his friend took his phone so he could have a good night, which I accepted as a reasonable excuse.

That said, today my fiance’s friends wife was going through their closet and found a card that essentially said that they were sworn to secrecy about what would be going on that night and that all strippers and “extracurriculars” were covered by the best man. It stated no phones were allowed so that there was no photographic evidence, which explains why his phone was “taken”.