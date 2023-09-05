Cancer doctor refuses to take mother's friend with cancer on vacation. AITA?

When this doctor doesn't want to spend time with his sick mother's friend, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to take my mother's friend with cancer on a trip with us?"

So I am a doctor (oncologist) in my 30s. My mother's best friend (55F) got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer few months ago and I set her up with my colleague who specializes in pancreatic cancer and got her every possible care/advantage (early PET appointment, CTs, MRs, etc.) I was able to pull.

Now every time I go visit my mother and she is there (which is quite often), she basically grabs me and wants to speak about her diagnosis, about her chemo, if there is something else I could do for her like irradiation or surgery and what do I think about it.